RB Leipzig Head of Recruitment Refuses to Rule Out Man Utd Switch After Reports of Interest

RB Leipzig's head of recruitment, Paul Mitchell, has admitted recent links to Manchester United are 'very flattering', while refusing to rule out a possible move to the Premier League side in the future.

The 37-year-old has been with the German club since February 2018, following a successful spell with Tottenham in a similar position, with recent reports now linking Mitchell with the Red Devils in a bid help Jose Mourinho with player recruitment at the club.

Paul #Mitchell has been brought in as #RBLeipzig's new Head of Recruitment and Development 🤝



💬 #Rangnick: "We're delighted to have Paul here. The results of his work at Southampton and Tottenham are very impressive." pic.twitter.com/H7IyKm2UDC — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) February 6, 2018

While Mitchell, who was born in Manchester, has refused to rule out a potential move at some point in his career, he admits his immediate focus lies with the Bundesliga side.

"Manchester United are recognised for being one of the biggest clubs in the world," replied Mitchell when asked about reports linking him with United, as quoted by Goal.

"So any link with a club of that size, history and status is very flattering and I am a Manchester boy.

"There hasn't been any contact with United at this moment, for me it’s always about focusing on the job in hand. I’m more than aware I work for a great organisation, but then like always you never know in football what can happen in the future."

Reports linking Mitchell with United come following criticism from Jose Mourinho for the club's transfer business over the summer, conducted primarily by executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

A former player for Wigan and MK Dons among others, Mitchell began his career as a chief scout with the latter in 2009, before moving to Southampton in 2012, then Spurs in 2014, and played a part in the north London club signing the likes of Dele Alli and Toby Alderweireld.