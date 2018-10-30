Tottenham Fans Slam Spurs Star for 'Shocking' Performance in 1-0 Manchester City Defeat

A selection of Tottenham fans were quick to criticise Kieran Trippier for his performance in his side's 1-0 home defeat against Manchester City.

The defender was at fault for City's early goal after he failed to clear a long ball from goalkeeper Ederson, allowing Raheem Sterling to run in behind and feed Riyad Mahrez a tap in at the near post.

Trippier could hardly blame the poor condition of the pitch following his defensive mistake with fans calling him a 'liability' in defence.

MB Media/GettyImages

Following an impressive World Cup with England, Trippier has had a mixed start to his Premier League season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

He has been the first choice right back for Tottenham almost all season with Ivory Coast international Serge Aurier on the bench, but had a poor game on Monday with some fans questioning his defensive capabilities.

Just shows how overrated Trippier was during the World Cup because he never had to defend - just whip in crosses and hit a fantastic free kick. Not good enough. — Cooper (@AnAmericanSpur) October 29, 2018

Trippier is such a liability defensively.



Long night ahead. — Marc Jameson (@SpartanSpur) October 29, 2018

Kieran Trippier is hugely overrated, shocking defensively — Craig (@CSimmy34) October 29, 2018

Tottenham fans were quick to lay the blame on Twitter, with one even suggesting winger Son Heung-min would be more suited in the right back position.

Can we please get rid of Trippier! No matter how good he is at crossing a defenders job is to defend. Otherwise we can put Son at RB and praise how good a dribble he is all the time. — Mr. Stupid (@stupidifyven) October 29, 2018

Some fans seemed to suggest that Trippier was not the only wing back that was struggling on the night.

Trippier and Davies are a liability, they seem uncomfortable.

Mendy’s made so many mistakes so we need to exploit that area.

We’re not out of the game!

We could’ve had 2-3 goals by now if we didn’t make our mistakes in the final third. — zion (@ZionPark_) October 29, 2018

Ben Davies and Benjamin Mendy also made some questionable decisions in their defensive thirds, perhaps not helped by the poor condition of the pitch.