West Ham vs Tottenham Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

A tired Tottenham side will travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup, just 48 hours after facing Manchester City in the Premier League.



Spurs will be expected to rotate their side on the night as the Hammers look to take advantage to progress to the Carabao Cup quarter finals.





West Ham seemingly turned a corner having endured a poor start to the season, but back to back defeats to Brighton and Spurs and a lacklustre draw at Leicester highlights how inconsistent the Hammers are.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Check out 90min's preview of this Carabao Cup tie below.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 31 October What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? London Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Gillette Soccer Special Referee? Stuart Attwell

Team News

West Ham are not free of their injury woes. New signings Carlos Sánchez and Andriy Yarmolenko are sidelined with long term injuries

Injury prone stars Jack Wilshere and Andy Carroll are also out for the foreseeable future while Winston Reid is also still crocked until 2019. With those injuries in mind, Pellegrini may have to protect certain players against Spurs on Wednesday.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Tottenham will most likely change their team up following their defeat to Manchester City, with Premier League commitments being put first ahead of this cup tie.

Spurs will still be missing Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, and Vincent Janssen through injury and are expected to rest a number of key stars.

Predicted Lineups

West Ham Adrian; Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Diangana, Rice, Snodgrass, Antonio; Anderson; Hernandez Tottenham Lloris; Aurier, Foyth, Sanchez, Walker-Peters; Winks, Wanyama; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Llorente

Head to Head Record

West Ham and Spurs are old rivals, with the first fixture between the pair being played in 1898, and they have played 209 times since. Tottenham are the most successful side in this fixture, registering 95 victories to West Ham’s 63, with 53 draws.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

West Ham beat Tottenham last year at this stage in the competition, coming out 3-2 winners at Wembley in October. The Hammers and Spurs have been fairly even in recent times, with Spurs winning three and West Ham two of the last six games in all competitions.

Recent Form





West Ham had an upturn in fortunes earlier in the season, having lost their opening five Premier League fixtures. Wins against Manchester United and an 8-0 thrashing of Macclesfield seemed to give the Hammers a platform to kickstart their season, but they have failed to win any of their past three games.

Tottenham have lost two of their last eight, one against City and another that came courtesy of a Lionel Messi masterclass at Wembley as Spurs were easily swept aside by Barcelona. They struggled in the last round of the Carabao Cup, needing a penalty shootout to beat Watford.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Here are both sides’ last five results.

West Ham Tottenham Leicester City 1-1 West Ham (27/10) Tottenham 0-1 Manchester City (29/10) West Ham 0-1 Tottenham (20/10) PSV 2-2 Tottenham (24/10) Brighton 1-0 West Ham (5/10) West Ham 0-1 Tottenham (20/10) West Ham 3-1 Manchester United (29/9) Tottenham 1-0 Cardiff (6/10) West Ham 8-0 Macclesfield Town (26/9) Tottenham 2-4 Barcelona (3/10)

Prediction

Both sides can take confidence going into this game knowing that they won’t be playing the opposition's strongest team. It will be up to those selected to stake a claim for regular first team action with good performances.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Tottenham, however, are in better form and have better options at their disposal than West Ham. It is an intriguing fixture, and given Spurs' struggles in recent games, it might just go all the way.