Newcastle Look to Bolster Attacking Options With Move for Italy Striker in January

Newcastle are reportedly planning to address their goal-scoring issues by making a move for Bologna striker Mattia Destro in the January transfer window.

The Italy international has seemingly fallen out favour at his club side and has been named on the bench for the previous four games, which has alerted the Magpies over a possible swoop.



Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

According to CalcioMercato , Bologna are open to selling the 27-year-old in the next window after the striker fell out of manager Filippo Inzaghi's plans this season and would be available for a cut-price fee.

Newcastle have been previously linked with Destro and it was reported in the summer that Rafa Benitez had cast his eye over the Italian after failing to land any of his priority targets in Alassane Plea, Garry Rodrigues or Willian Jose.





The Tyneside club eventually secured the loan signing of Salomon Rondon from West Brom, but the Venezuelan has only started four Premier League games since his arrival at St James' Park.





Destro has spent his entire career in Italian football since his debut for Genoa in 2010, and has scored 66 times in 206 Serie A appearances. The striker has been capped eight times by his country and has also been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Watford previously.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

The Magpies currently find themselves in the relegation zone after a winless start and picking up just three points from their opening ten games. They will be looking to end that run when they face Watford at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

