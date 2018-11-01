Crystal Palace Fans Slate Their Own Player After Poor Performance in the Carabao Cup

By 90Min
November 01, 2018

Crystal Palace suffered a 1-0 away loss to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup midweek, as  a solitary goal from Lewis Wing, on the stroke of halftime, was enough to separate the two sides on the night. 

In reaction to the poor result, Crystal Palace fans have directed a large proportion of their disappointment and anger at one player in particular: Jeffrey Schlupp.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

The 25-year-old was making his 11th appearance in all competitions for Palace this season, but he's yet to offer up much by the way of an exciting performance in the colours of the Eagles so far. 

Schlupp struggled all night as Palace failed to beat their Championship-level opposition. At full time, the Palace fans were keen to let him know how they felt in no uncertain terms.

The former Leicester City player endured an sub-par evening alongside the rest of his teammates as they failed to break down Middlesbrough's resilient defence.

Palace fans will be disappointed to crash out of the cup tournament as it is one of the few trophies that they could actually have a shot at winning. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Of course their primary focus will be staying afloat in the Premier League this season, and looking to top last season's 11th placed finish. But if they want any silverware this season they'll have to hope for a spectacular run in the FA Cup.

After a decent Premier League draw at home against Arsenal last weekend, Palace will now travel to Chelsea on Sunday for their next match.

