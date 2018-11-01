Man City Starlet Brahim Diaz Considering Summer Exit as Real Madrid Wait in the Wings

Brahim Diaz could become the latest young player to depart Manchester City in search of first team football this summer, with Real Madrid reportedly interested in signing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old is out-of-contract at the end of the current campaign, and according to The Telegraph, he could be set to follow in the footsteps of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who departed the Etihad for pastures new last summer.

Since moving to the Bundesliga, Sancho has immediately broken into the first-team where he has scored five goals and contributed eight assists in just 14 appearances, as well as making his England debut.

In the same time frame, Diaz has started just two games, both of which have come in the EFL Cup. As a result, it's understood he is considering his long-term future at the Premier League champions - with a move away a distinct possibility.

City are not thought to have given up hope on securing a new deal for Diaz, but following the arrival of Riyad Mahrez, he is thought to be frustrated at falling further down the pecking order this season - opening the door for Real Madrid, who are growing increasingly confident of signing the Spanish youth international.

While it's not certain that Real would immediately be able to offer more first-team opportunities than City, it is likely that he would encounter less competition for places. As it stands, he is vying with Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, and Bernardo Silva among others for a starting berth at City, and they all have considerable experience at international level.

Interestingly, Diaz is represented by Pep Guardiola's brother Pere, but it seems unlikely that any family loyalties will get in the way of the player getting what he wants.