Pascal Gross Likely to Miss Everton and Cardiff Games After Complications Delay Return From Injury

Brighton will have to wait a bit longer for the return of Pascal Gross, as Chris Hughton has confirmed that he has suffered a minor setback and won't be in training again until the end of next week.

The setback means that he will miss this weekend's match with Everton, and that next weekend's visit to Cardiff is also doubtful for his return, since he isn't expected to return to training until days before the trip.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking to The Argus, Hughton said: "It's a minor setback. We've had to just come down again.

"He will be outside in the early part of the week and we're hoping that he will be training by the end of next week.

"It's certainly not an issue. He's good at the moment. We just decided to ease him up a little bit."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Brighton have been without Gross since their draw with Fulham on 1st September, but have won their last three matches in his absence, and sit 11th in the Premier League as a result.

Hughton points to the performances of fellow midfielders Solly March and Yves Bissouma as part of the reason they have managed so well without Gross.

He added: "Pascal is a good player and you always miss your good players, but I don't want to take anything away from Solly's contribution and Bissouma's contribution.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"We're fortunate at the moment. There are teams with four or five injuries. We've got two."

Brighton travel to Everton at the weekend looking to record a fourth straight Premier League victory, and leapfrog their opponents in the process.