Sandro Ramirez Reveals Why He Failed to Make an Impact at Everton

By 90Min
November 01, 2018

Everton flop Sandro Ramirez has revealed why he thinks he failed to succeed at Everton, and has cited the style of play at present club Real Sociedad as the perfect foil for his skills.

The striker joined the Toffees from Malaga in 2017 for around £5m, and was a hotly tipped prospect among numerous other new arrivals at Goodison Park in that fateful summer spending spree. 

However, the Spaniard failed to establish himself in Merseyside, playing just 16 times, and collecting one goal and two assists for his trouble. 

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Having spent the back half of last season at Sevilla, where he contributed three assists and no goals in 18 appearances, the 23-year-old is now plying his trade with the San Sebastian-based side. 

In an in-depth interview with El Desmarque, the former Barcelona man has spoken out about his issues at Everton, and hinted at his reluctance to return to the Premier League: “In principle, it’s just a loan, but in the end, in football, you do not know what can happen.

“The style of football that suits me is played at Real Sociedad. At Everton, it’s about what I say and what the team is playing, the style did not suit me. Before coming here I saw Real matches, and I think it’s the football that most resembles me and it suits me.”

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Having arrived in Spain with a ligament issue, the forward has accrued just 157 minutes so far, but has seemingly loved every second of it: “I’ve given everything since the first minute I’ve arrived here and I’ll do it until the end here and show my best version.

“Let things flow and see how everything evolves. In football you never know what can happen."

