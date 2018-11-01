Sky Sports Journalist Has High Praise for Crystal Palace Defender Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Sky Sports pundit Nick Wright had some special praise for Roy Hodgson and Crystal Palace ahead of their clash with London neighbours Chelsea this Sunday.

The Eagles forced a 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend but were disappointed in midweek after exiting the Carabao Cup through a 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough.

They will be looking to build on the huge point they earned after playing the Gunners. And Wright reckons young defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka will have a huge part to play.

Wright had praise reserved for the 20-year-old, who he says has shone at right-back this term.

"The numbers point to a level of defensive solidity which should serve them well in the weeks and months ahead, and it is partly down to the emergence of academy product Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has shone at right-back," the journalist wrote.





"So far this season, he ranks second in the Premier League for tackles (41) and sixth for interceptions (23)."

"He is getting better all the time"@AlanShearer is impressed with @CPFC's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as he names his Matchweek 10 Team of the Week: https://t.co/QVmyIAnXGX pic.twitter.com/Zm2c5s8rtE — Premier League (@premierleague) October 31, 2018

Palace are currently occupying 14th spot in the Premier League table but are still far from safety, with 28 games left to play and just a three-point gap between themselves and 18th-placed Fulham.





Hodgson's men have managed to upset Chelsea in recent seasons and it was their match against the Blues that saw them snap a losing streak to claim their first win of last season after the Englishman took over from Frank de Boer.

The present Chelsea side look quite hard to beat and have not lost a single game under new boss Maurizio Sarri so it will be quite the challenge.