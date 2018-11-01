West Ham Launch Investigation After Pitch Invasions & Fan Attacks Mar Carabao Cup Tie

By 90Min
November 01, 2018

West Ham will launch an investigation into how two separate pitch invasions were allowed to happen in Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham.

The Hammers will work with London Stadium landlords LLDC to discover how the two culprits evaded security, while the FA will also look into the incidents and could charge West Ham.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Daily Mail reports that the first pitch invader ran on as Tottenham were preparing to take a corner in the 75th minute. After the man had been accosted by police, Spurs took the corner and Fernando Llorente scored their first goal.

The second pitch invader ran onto the field in the 90th minute wearing a Halloween mask. Both supporters will receive lifetime bans from the London Stadium.

Speaking after the match, West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini said: "Those things aren’t for football. One of the most important things of the Premier League is how it is organised. It is not good for football."

The Sun reports that there were also violent clashes in the stands when two Tottenham fans were ejected for sitting in the home end. Some West Ham fans threw drinks and then punches as they were escorted out of the stadium.

Some people who were at the game have also reported that racial abuse was directed towards Tottenham's South Korean striker Son Heung-min, who scored two goals to send his team through to the quarter finals.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

This is not the first time West Ham have failed to control their supporters this year, with four separate pitch invasions occurring during their Premier League defeat to Burnley in March.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)