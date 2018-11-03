Juventus will look to stay undefeated in Serie A competiton on Saturday when it hosts Cagliari. Kickoff from Juventus Stadium in Torino, Italy, is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Juventus has dominated Serie A play this season, leading the league at 9–0–1. Inter Milan and Napoli are both six points behind. Cristiano Ronaldo carried Juventus to victory in their last match, scoring two second-half goals en route to a 2-1 victory over Empoli. Ronaldo now has seven goals in 10 Serie A matches.

Cagliari enters Saturday's match 3–3–4 on the season. They have won two of their last three matches following a 2-0 defeat at Inter Milan on Sept. 29.

How to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+