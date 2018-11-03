Manchester City vs Southampton Preview: How to Watch, Kick Off Time, Recent Form & Team News

Manchester City welcome a struggling Southampton to the Etihad on Sunday, looking to stretch their unbeaten league run to 11 matches.

Riyad Mahrez’s solitary goal at Tottenham on Monday was enough to send Pep Guardiola’s side back to the summit on goal difference – ahead of Liverpool.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

In contrast, Southampton have registered just one win so far – a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace back in early September.

Check out 90min’s preview for Sunday’s Premier League clash.

How To Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 04 November What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is It Being Played? Etihad Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Live Score Referee? Lee Mason

Team News





Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan remains a doubt having limped off in City’s 2-1 win at Hoffenheim in the Champions League at the start of October, while Danilo who was injured on international duty.

Second choice goalkeeper Claudio Bravo remains a long-term absentee.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Charlie Austin and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg face late fitness tests ahead of the game – in a side joint lowest in the goal scoring charts.

Meanwhile, both Ryan Bertrand and Mario Lemina are a booking away from a one match suspension, having picked up four yellow cards.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Ederson; Mendy, Laporte, Kompany, Walker; D.Silva, Fernandinho, B.Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Mahrez. Southampton McCarthy; Bertrand, Hoedt, Stephens, Cedric; Elyounoussi, Lemina, Romeu, Sterling, Aguero, Mahrez.

Head to Head Record







The teams have met on 88 occasions – City edging the victories with 32 to Southampton’s 31 and 25 draws between the sides.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Guardiola’s team are unbeaten in their last four against the Saints, reaching 100 points in the last meeting at St. Mary’s courtesy of a late Gabriel Jesus strike on the final day last season.

Recent Form

Manchester City have won four of their last five without conceding, while Southampton have failed to score in their previous five.

Marksmen Sergio Aguero will be looking to add to his six league goals, as his side aim to become the first team since Arsenal’s invincible 2003-04 season to go all 38 league games unbeaten.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Saints’ wretched form of two wins in 17 games stretches back to last April, when they narrowly avoided relegation last term under Mark Hughes.

Despite the acquisition of Danny Ings from Liverpool in the summer, the striker has failed to make an impact in a team that’s drawn six blanks from their opening 10 games. The on-loan forward has scored half of Saints league goals with three so far.

Here's how each team have faired in their last five fixtures:

Manchester City Southampton Manchester City 2-0 Fulham (01/11) Southampton 0-0 Newcastle (27/10) Tottenham 0-1 Manchester City (29/10) Bournemouth 0-0 Southampton (20/10) Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Manchester City (23/10) Southampton 0-3 Chelsea (07/10) Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (20/10) Everton 1-1 Southampton 4-3 pens (02/10) Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City (07/10) Wolves 2-0 Southampton (29/09)

Prediction



Guardiola's City will fancy their chances against a side low in confidence in every department - having scored 27 and conceded just three goals.



With City likely to dominate possession for long periods, the Saints forwards’ will have to be clinical in front of goal if they are to end their goal drought.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Any chance of a shock result in the Premier League will probably happen elsewhere this weekend.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Southampton