The chase for Barcelona in the La Liga standings continues on Saturday as Real Madrid hosts Real Valladolid. Kickoff from Santiago Bernebeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain is slated for 11:15 a.m. ET.

Real Madrid enters Saturday's match reeling from a 5-1 defeat against Barcelona in El Clasico. Luis Suarez sunk Real Madrid with a trio of goals, marking Barcelona's third victory in the last four El Clasico matches. The club sacked manager Julen Lopetegui after the defeat.

Real Valladolid will look to continue a string of impressive play on Saturday morning. They have won four of their last five La Liga matches, and haven't suffered a La Liga defeat since Sept. 16.

How to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 11:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

