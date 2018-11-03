Udinese vs AC Milan Preview: How to Watch, Kick Off Time, Recent Form & Team News

In-form AC Milan aim to make it three wins in a week when they travel to lowly Udinese in Serie A on Sunday.

After an underwhelming start, Alessio Romagnoli’s stunning last minute winner against Genoa in midweek handed the Rossoneri a fourth win in five games as they close in on second place rivals Inter.



Meanwhile, Udinese picked up a point at 10-men Genoa last weekend to stop a four game losing streak.

How To Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 04 November What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (BST) Where Is It Being Played? Stadio Friuli TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 2 Referee? TBC

Team News

AC Milan have a number of injury concerns with midfield pairing Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura picking up recent knocks.

Long term absentee Mattia Caldara is set to be out until February with an Achilles tendon rupture, whilst Ivan Strinic remains sidelined having been diagnosed with a heart condition in mid August.

Second choice Udinese forward Lukasz Teodorcyzk has picked up a recent hernia injury, while Emmanuel Bada and Svante Ingelsson are long term absentees.

Predicted Lineups

AC Milan Donnarumma; Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Musacchio; Laxalt, Bakayoko, Kessle, Suso, Calhanoglu; Higuain, Cutrone. Udinese Musso; Santos, Troost-Ekong, Opoku; Barak, Fofana, Larsen, Pussetto; De Paul, Lasagna.



Head to Head Record

Milan have won 26 of their 54 meetings with Udinese, the latter winning 15 and 13 ending in stalemate.

In last season's contests between the side, Udinese picked up four points, with the last fixture in February ending 1-1.



Milan's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s unfortunate own goal in the 76th minute cancelled out Suso’s early opener.

Recent Form

Udinese have made a poor start this term and currently sit 16th – three points above last relegation place Empoli.

Julio Velazquez’s side have won just two games so far against Sampdoria and Chievo, as they look to improve on last season’s 14th place finish.

Milan are flying after their disappointing derby defeat to Inter on matchday eight. Having won once in their first five games, Gennaro Gattuso’s outfit have picked up 12 points out of a possible 15th – climbing up to fourth on goal difference.

Here’s how each team has performed in their last five games.

Udinese AC Milan Genoa 2-2 Udinese (28/10) Milan 2-1 Genoa (31/10) Udinese 0-3 Napoli (20/10) Milan 3-2 Sampdoria (28/10) Udinese 0-2 Juventus (06/10) Milan 1-2 Real Betis (25/10) Bologna 2-1 Udinese (30/09) Inter Milan 1-0 Milan (21/10) Udinese 1-2 Lazio (26/09) Milan 3-1 Chievo (07/10)

Prediction

Although Gattuso’s Milan have recently demonstrated their top four credentials, Udinese has typically proved a tough fixture for the Rossoneri.

However, Udinese will be facing one of the division’s most dangerous attacking duo of

Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone who have seven league goals between them.

Likely to be a close contest, but Milan might just edge it to continue their blistering form.





Prediction: Udinese 0-1 AC Milan