Sky Sports Pundit Paul Merson Lavishes Praise on West Ham Starlet After Impressive Showing

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson heaped praise on West Ham United youngster Grady Diangana on Saturday, after the midfielder impressed during his side's 4-2 Premier League win over Burnley.

The 20-year-old has managed to break into Manuel Pellegrini's side, despite the stiff competition for places in the expensively assembled squad. Diangana plays as an attacking midfielder on the right wing, and caused Burnley all manner of problems with his pace going forward, and provided an assist for Felipe Anderson's second goal.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, Merson said: "The young lad (Grady) Diangana’s been brilliant. Getting on the ball, he’s beating players, they’re passing the ball around."

The Hammers starlet was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but moved to England at the age of four. He is yet to represent either country at youth level, and given his clear potential the Three Lions will be eager to ensure his commits his future to the nation as soon as possible.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The east London side have built up a reputation of the years for producing quality young players through their youth academy, and paved the way for the likes of Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand and Michael Carrick to have outstanding caree In recent times, such players as Reece Oxford and Declan Rice have continued the club's fine tradition, and Diangana looks set to follow in their footsteps.

In other news, the Hammers are believed to be preparing bring in Benfica striker Nicolás Castillo in the January transfer window. The Chilean forward joined the Portuguese giants off the back of a sensational season with PUMAS, but he has struggled to recapture his form thus far, and could be brought in by Pellegrini on loan.