'No Plans': Agent Comments on Rumours Surrounding Huddersfield Town Forward's Future

Ramadan Sobhi's agent Nader Shawky has confirmed that his client will not leave Huddersfield during the January transfer window.

The Terriers, who currently sit bottom of the Premier League table, signed the 21-year-old attacker from relegated Stoke City in the summer.

John Early/GettyImages

But since Sobhi's £6m move from the bet365 Stadium, a knee injury has restricted his game time to just 33 minutes of football while his new club are yet to register a win in ten league matches.

Despite this early setback, Sobhi's agent made it emphatically clear that the Egypt international will remain in Yorkshire for the rest of the campaign.

"Ramadan will continue playing for Huddersfield till the end of the season and there are no plans for him to leave in January," Sobhi's agent told Egyptian TV Channel Sada El Balad as quoted by King Fut.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

David Wagner's side will welcome fellow strugglers Fulham to the John Smith's Stadium on Monday night hoping to end their barren run.

Huddersfield are the lowest scorers in the division this term with four goals and Wagner will be hoping the returning Sobhi can spark some life into their attack.

The former El Ahly Cairo player came on as a second half substitute during his side's 3-0 defeat away at Watford late last month.

It remains to be seen whether or not Sobhi will be fit enough to earn a starting berth, but the home side will be looking to breach a Fulham defence that has conceded the most goals during this campaign.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The London club shipped 13 of their 28 goals during their last three league matches and they have not registered a point since their 2-2 draw away at Brighton at the start of September.