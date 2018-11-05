Spurs Confirm Mousa Dembélé Will Miss Champions League Clash Against PSV Through Injury

By 90Min
November 05, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that they will be without midfielder Mousa Dembélé for Tuesday night's Champions League clash against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

The Belgium international picked up a nasty looking ankle injury during his side's 3-2 Premier League over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, and is continuing to be assessed by the club's medical team as they look to determine the extent of the injury.

Posting on their official Twitter page, the north London side confirmed that robust midfielder's absence from the game, and also provided further team news ahead of the game: Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will miss the game through suspension, while the likes of Danny Rose (groin), Eric Dier (thigh) Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee) are all still injured.

Evidently, Spurs are experiencing somewhat of an injury crisis, and will head into Tuesday evening's match knowing that a loss could prove catastrophic to their ambitions of qualifying from the group stages. Mauricio Pochettino's side currently lie third in the group -  five points off second place Inter and eight points away from runaway leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Spurs are believed to have joined Chelsea in the pursuit of West Ham United prodigy Declan Rice. The 19-year-old is understood to have failed on agreeing terms over a proposed new deal with the Hammers, which has sparked their London rivals into pursuing a potential January move.

