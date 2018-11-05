WSL Roundup: Rampant Arsenal Keep Winning But Man City Keep Pressure on as Yeovil Finally Win

Arsenal remain firmly top of the FA Women's Super League after the latest round of fixtures, with the free-scoring Gunners extending their winning run at the start of the 2018/19 campaign to seven games. But a dogged Manchester City are keeping the pressure on.

Arsenal inflicted only a second defeat of the league season on Birmingham City, although it was nearly an hour into the game before either team found the net. A brace from Jordan Nobbs either side of a Birmingham goal from Emma Follis proved decisive, before Danielle van de Donk made it 3-1 in Arsenal's favour in stoppage time to secure the result.

Jack Thomas/GettyImages

Birmingham's early season form has somewhat deserted them in recent weeks and the Blues have now won only one of their last four WSL games.

Manchester City remain three points behind table topping Arsenal after their 3-0 victory over Liverpool. A Niamh Fahey own goal and a Nikita Parris brace, all in the second half, handed 2016 champions City the win, while Liverpool have fallen to sixth after consecutive defeats.

Fourth place Chelsea won back-to-back WSL games for the first time this season following a 2-0 win over West Ham. Swiss international Ramona Bachmann netted both goals and the team looks to finally be finding its feet after failing to score in five of the previous seven league outings.

Reading have jumped one place to fifth in the table after beating Bristol City 3-0, with Fara Williams scoring either side of half-time for the Royals and Brooke Chaplen grabbing the third.

There is also a new team at the bottom of the WSL table after Yeovil at last ended their run of six straight defeats by beating Everton to collect their first points of the season. A single goal from Hannah Short was the only difference between the sides and saw the Glovers leapfrog the Toffees, who are now the only club still yet to win a game so far this season.

Match winner @HannahShort2 is speaking to the @FAWSL after scoring the goal which gave us our first ever Super League win 😍💚 #YTLFC pic.twitter.com/1XTmXUhRom — Yeovil Town Ladies FC (@YeovilLadiesFC) November 4, 2018

In a crucial top of the table clash in the second tier Women's Championship, unbeaten Manchester United inflicted Tottenham's first defeat of the season to close the gap on the leaders to just two points in the race for promotion. United have a game in hand on first place Spurs, while Charlton and Durham are also in hot pursuit after three straight wins each.