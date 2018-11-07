Inter Striker Hints at Possible Premier League Move After Falling Out of Favour With Nerazzurri

By 90Min
November 07, 2018

Inter striker Gabriel Barbosa has sparked rumours that he may be ready to leave the club when his loan spell at Brazilian side Santos comes to an end in December.

Barbosa, more commonly known as Gabigol, has been on loan at Santos since January, and has rediscovered his goalscoring touch.

Despite being the top scorer of the Brazilian Serie A with 16 goals, Gabigol confirmed that it was unlikely he would stay much longer after his loan deal expires. 

Speaking about his future after his side's 3-2 defeat to Palmeiras, he said (as quoted by Globo Esporte): "Very complicated, I'll be honest. I'm going to enjoy these last games, because they might be the last."

It has been reported in recent weeks that Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham have all shown interest in signing the former Brazil prodigy, with the player himself seemingly confirming his wish to return to Europe. 

Alexandre Loureiro/GettyImages

Gabigol's agent, Kia Joorabchian, is said to have a preference to move his client to the Premier League with Inter making it clear that they have little to no interest in keeping the player at San Siro after his difficult time in Serie A.

Having burst on to the scene at Santos at the age of 16, Gabigol's early performances drew lofty comparisons with fellow Santos alumni Neymar and Pele. After spending three seasons in his native Brazil, the striker left to join Inter in a €29.5m deal, but struggled to keep a regular place in the side.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

After an unsuccessful loan spell at Portuguese side Benfica, where he played just 165 minutes of football, the striker returned to Santos on a temporary basis and has seemingly rediscovered the form that had some of European football's biggest clubs interested in him.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)