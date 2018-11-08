Leicester Plan to Incorporate Srivaddhanaprabha Tributes Into King Power Stadium Redevelopment

Leicester City have announced that they will relocate tributes to late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha left outside the King Power Stadium rather than remove them, with plans to incorporate some into the planned stadium redevelopment.

The Foxes will begin to move the tributes closer to the accident site on Friday, after Srivaddhanaprabha and four others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash outside the ground on 27 October.

Since the crash, a huge number of tributes, including flowers, scarves and pictures, have been left at the stadium to mourn the loss of the beloved chairman.

As announced on the club’s website, Leicester City said: “The Srivaddhanaprabha family and everyone at Leicester City Football Club have been deeply moved by the remarkable volume of generous and thoughtful tributes left at King Power Stadium.

“The extraordinary scenes of compassion and condolence demonstrated have been an enormous source of comfort and strength to the families involved and to everyone whose lives have been touched by recent events.”

Leicester also announced in the press release that they will start to move the tributes on Friday, ahead of the Premier League visit of Burnley, but will find a new space for the artefacts, with some to be incorporated into the stadium's redevelopment.

The statement continued: “The Club will begin the process of carefully and respectfully relocating tributes, ensuring the compassion, kindness and love that have been so evident in the last week are sentiments that will endure.

“Our fans created this stadium tribute, and we dearly wish for you all to be part of the relocation of the flowers, now that the accident site has recently been handed back to the club.”

"It is the Club’s intention to incorporate such artefacts into the planned redevelopment and expansion of King Power Stadium - a project Khun Vichai announced on his 60th birthday earlier this year.”

Leicester City would like to invite supporters to be part of a relocation of tributes to Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at King Power Stadium on Friday. — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 7, 2018

Srivaddhanaprabha announced plans to expand the King Power stadium back in April, with Leicester planning to increase the stadium’s capacity as well as improving training and community facilities. Recent reports suggest the redevelopment is still in the early planning stages, with the East Stand identified as one area marked for expansion.

The Leicester squad have now returned from their chairman’s funeral, after travelling to Bangkok to pay their respects. The funeral will continue until the end of the week, having started last weekend.

Leicester are preparing to face Burnley at King Power Stadium on Saturday’s Premier League clash. It will be the Foxes’ first match at their home ground since the day of the crash, which happened following the 1-1 home draw with West Ham.