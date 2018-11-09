adidas Launch New Copa 19+ Boots in Champagne & Red Worn by Paulo Dybala

adidas have officially launched the new Copa 19+, first worn this week by Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in the UEFA Champions League. The new design blends tradition with modernity in what is described as the 'most progressive boot to date' by adidas.





It is part of the adidas Initiator Pack, featuring a champagne outsole and red adidas branding.

The Copa has always been the boot of choice for players who 'appreciate ball touch and designs', with the Copa 19+ also now featuring several new innovations.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

There are foam pads and an ortholite sockliner for cushioning and support, while the Sockfit collar ensures a supportive fit, and an anatomical upper mimics a 'barefoot experience'.

The Fusion Skin provides a seamless and less permeable skin, the K leather is super soft, while the X Ray Vamp brings the foot closer to the ball and reduces slippage. The laceless system also removes layers to maximise ball control.

"I've always been a fan of the COPA because of the classic look and incredible first touch," Dybala himself said of the classy new boots.

"It suits my style of play and my personal style too. The new boot has some great new features and a progressive design. I'm looking forward to seeing how far my game can improve with these boots," the Argentina star added.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

Dave Surace, Design Director at adidas said: "The Copa is truly one of the most iconic adidas products, loved by football purists the world over. Our design philosophy is authenticity to progression, taking classic design and combining it modern innovation.

"The new COPA 19+ is a perfect example of that, taking a classic product and infusing it with new performance technologies to create something that is once again setting new standards in both style and substance."