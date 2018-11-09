Danny Welbeck Still Being Assessed in Hospital After Suffering 'Significant' Ankle Break

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck is still in hospital with the ankle injury he suffered against Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday.

Welbeck was carried off on a stretcher in the 30th minute at the Emirates Stadium, having landed awkwardly on his ankle after going up for a header.

BREAKING: @Arsenal's Danny Welbeck will continue to be assessed in hospital after suffering 'significant' right ankle injury. #SSN pic.twitter.com/7i4VB57C2y — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 9, 2018

He received oxygen as his leg was strapped with a protective brace with up to ten medical staff in attendance. He was replaced by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and sent straight to hospital.

Sky Sports News reports that the injury is now being described as 'significant', with a further update expected in the next 72 hours.

A 0-0 draw saw Arsenal qualify for the Europa League knockout stages with two games to spare but nobody was in celebratory mood after the match as Unai Emery confirmed that Welbeck 'broke something in his ankle'.





"It’s the worst news tonight, this injury," said Emery. "We think it's a serious injury. Every injury is different. He broke something in his ankle and it's a different injury than another. Now he's at the hospital and the news is at the moment we are going to wait, but we think this is a serious injury."

Welbeck had been included as one of seven forwards in Gareth Southgate's England squad, named earlier on Thursday, but it is not expected that a replacement will be called up in his stead.