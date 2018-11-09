Declan Rice Speaks Out on West Ham Contract Situation as Talks Continue

West Ham star Declan Rice has said he 'wants to sign' a new deal with the London club, and thinks renewed terms will be agreed sooner rather than later.

Rice's current deal expires in 2021, and while his reported £3,000 per week salary is next to nothing in comparison to what most other first team players at the club will be earning, he insisted he believes first-team football is key to his development, and is keen to stay put.

“I want to sign for West Ham and I think it is going to happen,” Rice told The Times. “Playing every week is what is best for me at the moment and hopefully the contract can come soon.”





While he took his time settling into the team under Manuel Pellegrini, sitting out three consecutive games after being subbed in the Irons' opening day defeat to Liverpool, he has played 90 minutes in the seven Premier League games since.





He also featured in every one of West Ham's three Carabao Cup fixtures before going out of the competition with a 3-1 defeat to Spurs last month, slowly but surely making himself a fixture of the team at the base of the midfield.

Rice has come a long way since his first team debut at the end of the 2016/17 campaign, and his recent development will come as a welcome sight to Hammers fans, as the highly promising 19-year-old was linked heavily with moves away from the club in the summer due to uncertainty over his role in the side.