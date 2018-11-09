Leicester City to Build Statue of Late Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at King Power Stadium

Leicester City have announced plans to erect a statue of late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at the King Power Stadium.

The Thai businessman was the victim of a tragic helicopter crash which claimed the lives of five individuals on Saturday 27th October after an attempt to leave the Foxes' home stadium following a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

The late Leicester City Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha will be immortalised at King Power Stadium through the commissioning of a memorial statue. — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 9, 2018

Vichai, as he was also known, took control of the club in 2010 and his stewardship saw them accomplish unthinkable feats, including the capture of the Premier League title in 2016.





His son, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, who also functions as Leicester's vice chairman, confirmed plans to build a memorial statue in a personal tribute to his late father in a special souvenir programme for the team's home match against Burnley this Saturday.





“We will never be able to repay what he did for us - for me as his son, us as his family, everyone connected to Leicester City and beyond - but we are committed to honouring his memory and upholding his legacy,” he wrote.

“Our continued growth as a Club, our state-of-the-art new training ground and our planned stadium expansion will help realise his vision for Leicester City.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

“I plan to commission a statue of my father, for outside King Power Stadium, as a permanent and fitting tribute to the man that made it all possible. He will forever be in our hearts. He will never be forgotten.”

The club will release more details regarding the commissioning and the statue's positioning at a later date.