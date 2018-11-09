Puma Launch Special Edition Attack Pack in Camo Green to be Worn by Griezmann, Suarez, Lukaku & More

PUMA have launched the special edition 'Attack Pack' for the ONE and FUTURE boots worn by the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suárez, Romelu Lukaku, Marco Reus, Sergio Agüero, Mario Balotelli, Ada Hegerberg, Dzsenifer Maroszán and Eugénie Le Sommer.

The new paint job is for both ONE and FUTURE and comes in camo green/white/black.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Picture: Sergio Agüero with PUMA ONE from the special edition 'Attack Pack'





Picture: Marco Reus with PUMA FUTURE from the special edition 'Attack Pack'

The special edition 'Attack Pack' will be worn by the aforementioned stars for one game only and has been designed specifically for PUMA's most offensive players, 'helping them to unleash their inner attacking instincts to break down the opposition.'

PUMA further explain, "This limited-edition release features a modern 'Digi-camo' graphic on the outsole, a camo designed to confuse and disrupt opponents, opening up opportunities to strike with tactical precision at the decisive moment."

Griezmann, Reus, Suárez and Agüero are some of the most famous wearers of PUMA boots, while Lukaku joined the ranks earlier this year.

Hegerberg, Maroszán and Le Sommer are three of the most prominent stars in the female game, with Hegerberg in particular attracting plenty of attention thanks to her goalscoring feats.

The 'Attack Pack' is available to buy from the 8th of November 2018 on puma.com and from selected partners.