Samir Nasri Demanding Outlandish Wage to Return to the Premier League With West Ham

Samir Nasri is demanding the best part of £100,000 a week to return to the Premier League with West Ham, even though the French midfielder has been out of action for over a year thanks to an 18-month doping ban. His suspension will be over early in 2019, and the former Marseille man is free to sign for a Premier League side in January. However the Mail report that Nasri 31, is insisting that his wage demands are met in full - he is said to be asking for close to £100,000 per week in a £5m per year deal.

If the Hammers are willing to fork out the cash, then Nasri would be a viable option for manager Manuel Pellegrini as he looks for reinforcements. He currently finds his first team squad without Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko, Carlos Sanchez and Jack Wilshere - all recovering from their respective injuries.





With it being revealed that big money signing Yarmolenko with miss the rest of the season following surgery on an Achilles injury, the West Ham boss is more than likely to dip into the market in January. The London club are reportedly the preferred destination for Nasri after Everton boss Marco Silva decided Nasri 'did not fit the age profile' of players wanted by the club.

Nasri and Pellegrini have worked together before, the pair winning the Premier League on a dramatic final day of the season at the Etihad during the 2011/12 season. If the Frenchman does link up with West Ham in January, the Chilean will be getting an experienced campaigner - and will be well aware of what qualities he brings.

The former Manchester City man only officially left the Citizens in August 2017 - spending the 2016/17 on loan at Spanish club Sevilla before moving to Turkish side Antalyaspor for a reported £3m. He has seen his career stall in recent years – not least due to his ban – but will be hoping a move back to the Premier League with West Ham will revitalise him as a player.