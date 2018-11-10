AC Milan Planning Loan Swoop for Arsenal & Manchester United Target Medhi Benatia

By 90Min
November 10, 2018

AC Milan are eyeing a potential loan switch for Juventus centre-back Medhi Benatia once the winter transfer window opens. 

Benatia, who has also been linked with Premier League sides Manchester United and Arsenal, has shot to prominence over the past few seasons, winning league titles in four consecutive seasons across two leagues.

He’s been a regular feature for both Bayern Munich and Juventus in those title charges but has never quite nailed down a starting berth at either club. Now 31, the Morocco international has reportedly become increasingly frustrated at his lack of game time in what he considers to be a crucial juncture of his career.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Benatia is currently behind Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci in the pecking order. Bonucci only arrived from Milan this summer with Mattia Caldara going the other way.

Caldara now faces a long period on the sidelines though after sustaining an injury to his Achilles tendon in a recent training session. Milan are plotting to return to Juventus for a second successive window in the hopes of attracting Benatia as a replacement for the crocked centre-half.

According to Calciomercato, Milan are preparing a loan move for the Moroccan this January with a view to permanent €15m switch in the summer. The news will come as a blow to Premier League duo Arsenal and United who were both believed to be interested in the player.

-/GettyImages

Both Jose Mourinho and Unai Emery are looking for a solid centre-half to sure up their defence with the title race still open. Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund were also believed to be interested in summer after Benatia impressed for rivals Bayern Munich in previous campaigns. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)