Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Provides Update on Chris Löwe's Injury Following West Ham Draw

Huddersfield manager David Wagner has provided an update on the injury defender Chris Löwe sustained against West Ham United in the 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The defender suffered the injury following a clash with West Ham's Fabian Balbuena and had to be stretchered off the field.

The Huddersfield manager said (as reported by Examiner Live): "These are situations which nobody likes to have, but this is no one's fault - even if I think it was a foul."





He added: "Even in this situation we did not get a foul. He has a shoulder injury which looks serious. It's a shoulder ligament injury.





"He is in the hospital at the minute and we have to wait to see how serious it will be, but he will be out for a few weeks."

Löwe has been in good form for the Terriers and Wagner believes that his side will miss the German defender. He explained: "This isn't nice for all of us, but especially for him as he was in great form and has been so reliable and so good since the beginning of the season.

"But now it is all about supporting him as well as we can so he comes back as quick and as strong as possible."

Huddersfield sit 19th in the table and just two points above bottom of the league Fulham. Wagner's side have won just once this season but were perhaps unfortunate not to have got a second against West Ham on Saturday.

The Terriers led the game up until Felipe Anderson's 74th minute goal made it 1-1, and kept the Hammers' attacking line relatively quiet throughout.

After the international break, Huddersfield face a trip to Wolves in the Premier League. Their opponents have impressed so far this season and currently sit in a comfortable 11th place in the league.