Arsenal Youngster Matteo Guendouzi Called Up to France Under-21 Squad for First Time

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been called up to the France Under-21 squad for the first time after an impressive start to his Gunners career following a summer move from Lorient.





Les Espoirs - translated as 'The Hopes' - will face Croatia and Spain in the coming days, with Guendouzi now potentially in with a chance of playing his way into the squad for the summer's Under-21 European Championship tournament in Italy.

Le joueur d’Arsenal, Mattéo Guendouzi, est convoqué chez les Espoirs ⚽️ — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 12, 2018

The 19-year-old has previously represented France at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 level.





Guendouzi has been heavily involved with Arsenal so far this season, which may have come as a surprise to many supporters given his young age and general inexperience.

He started the first two Premier League games of the season against Manchester City and Chelsea and has featured in nine of the team's 12 league fixtures overall. The player has also been used as a starter in the Carabao Cup and Europa League.

Most recently, Guendouzi was brought on at half-time as Arsenal fought back to draw against Wolves at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who has been called up by Germany for this month's internationals against Russia and the Netherlands, was the hero in the 1-1 draw. He kept Wolves at bay to limit the deficit to 1-0 and give his attacking teammates a chance to claim a point.

"We knew we needed the goalkeeper with his performance, because when we are taking risks in our attacking moments, and to give them a transition and options in the transitional moments we would need the goalkeeper," manager Unai Emery said of Leno, via Arsenal.com.