Bayern Munich Confirm Franck Ribery's 'Altercation' After Reports of Journalist Slap

Bayern Munich have confirmed that Franck Ribery was involved in an 'altercation' with French reporter Patrick Guillou following the club's defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The Bavarians were outshined at the Westfalenstadion by three goals to two, a result which left them in fifth place, seven points behind their opponents at the top of the Bundesliga.

While Dortmund remain unbeaten at the start of this campaign, the loss was Bayern's third of the league season, and they now boast the sixth-worst goal difference in the German top flight.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Following the game, there were eye-witness reports of the 35-year-old winger pushing and 'slapping' his journalistic compatriot, following a heated exchange. The club have issued a statement declaring they'll deal with the matter internally.

Confirming the incident, Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told Bild: "Franck Ribery has informed us that he had an altercation with his compatriot Patrick Guillou, whom he has known well for many years.

"We agreed with Patrick Guillou that we would speak at a personal meeting, we will talk about how we can solve the matter, and Mr Guillou has already signaled that it is in his interest."

A report from Bild claimed that Ribery met beIN Sports' Patrick Guillou on his way to the team bus at Signal Iduna Park.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Guillou, a former player, sought a statement from Ribery regarding the game, with the French player responding by insulting the journalist, before slapping him three times.

The report suggests Ribery's anger was thought to be provoked by Guillou's intimation that he was at fault for two of the goals his side conceded against the league leaders.





Ribery has played 15 times for Bayern across competitions so far in 2018/19, but is yet to register a goal, collecting just one assist for his efforts.

With the international break now upon us, Bayern's next clash will be on the 24th of November against Fortuna, while Dortmund will be taking on Mainz on the same day.

