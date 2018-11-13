Andreas Pereira Uninterested in Signing New Man Utd Contract After Lack of Chances

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira reportedly does not find the idea of extending his contract at Old Trafford to be of much interest, as he appears unlikely to achieve his dreams and ambitions with so little playing time.

Pereira started each of United's first two Premier League games of the new season in the absence of Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic, but he was substituted at half-time in the second of those two appearances and has played only 35 minutes in all competitions since.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

According to Yahoo Esportes in Brazil, Pereira, who earned his first senior international cap in September, has told friends that he dreams of playing the 2022 World Cup for the Seleção.

It is said that he understands the need to play regularly if that is to become a reality.

Given his recent omissions and the competition for midfield places at United, Pereira therefore may be unlikely to be willing to extend his Old Trafford contract.

As things stand, Pereira's current United deal is due to expire this coming June, although as with many players at the club there is a 12-month extension clause that can push it to 2020.

Due to turn 23 in January, the player has made fewer than 20 first team appearances for United to date. In total, including loans at Granada and Valencia, he only has 84 senior club games to his name, making him rather inexperienced compared to his contemporaries.

The slightly younger Dele Alli, for example, has played almost three times as many games in his career, while Marcus Rashford had played over 130 games for United before turning 21.