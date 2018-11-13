Arsenal Forward Danny Welbeck Vows to Come Back 'Stronger Than Ever' After Horror Injury

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has vowed to return 'stronger than ever' following the horrific injury he sustained against Sporting CP in the Europa League.

Welbeck was injured midway through the opening half of the European encounter on 8 November, and has undergone two operations on his ankle since. As of yet, the length of his absence is unknown, with the club waiting for further assessment.



In a statement, the Gunners declared: “Danny has undergone a second planned operation on his right ankle. Both procedures went well, without complications. Danny will now recuperate and start his rehabilitation. It’s too early to say how long it will take.”

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The 27-year-old had been in fine goalscoring form before the incident, collecting five goals and one assist in 14 games, scoring every 121 minutes he was on the pitch.

Following the successful operations, the forward has now taken to social media to express his gratitude for all the supportive messages he has received, and to assert that he'll be back better than ever soon enough.



Alongside a picture of himself in crutches gesturing a thumps up, Welbeck wrote on Twitter: "Back home... Thanks for all the love and support. No doubt I will be back stronger than ever before. Recovery grind starts now."

Back home... Thanks for all the love and support. No doubt I will be back stronger than ever before. Recovery grind starts now 🙏🏿❤💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/Kv8qxTGgDk — Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) November 13, 2018

Amongst the well-wishers was former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney, who commented on the post: "All the best mate. Speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno revealed that squad spoke to the striker via FaceTime in a team meeting ahead of Sunday's clash with Wolves at the Emirates.

All the best mate, speedy recovery 👍🏼 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) November 13, 2018

“We had a FaceTime session with him,” Leno said. “It was very good; we wanted to win for him. We all are sorry for him and hope he will have a good recovery and to see him on the pitch, because he’s an important player for the team and also in the dressing room.

"I think this meeting was very motivating for us and for every player to play for Danny, because everybody likes him.”