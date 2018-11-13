Arsenal Issue Update on Danny Welbeck Injury After Second Surgery on Broken Ankle

Arsenal have released an update on Danny Welbeck's early recovery from a horrific ankle injury suffered on Thursday night against Sporting, confirming that the utility forward underwent a second surgery on Monday.

The surgery was planned as part of Welbeck's rehabilitation process, with the club confirming that both the procedure and the one preceding it went smoothly, without any complications.

An update on Danny Welbeck — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 12, 2018

They did not, however, give an estimate for the 27-year-old's return; insisting it is still too early to have any true picture – but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it is possible that Welbeck never turns out in an Arsenal shirt again.

Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno revealed after the club's 1-1 draw with Wolves on Sunday evening that the squad had FaceTime'd Welbeck ahead of the match, insisting that the injured forward appeared in good spirits.

“We had a FaceTime session with him,” Leno said, as quoted by The Guardian. “It was very good; we wanted to win for him. We all are sorry for him and hope he will have a good recovery and to see him on the pitch, because he’s an important player for the team and also in the dressing room. I think this meeting was very motivating for us and for every player to play for Danny, because everybody likes him.”

He added: “He looked very happy and I think he was happy to talk to us because he is still a big part of our team and we will support him when he is injured."