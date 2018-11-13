Huddersfield Town Release Statement Confirming Severity of Chris Löwe's Shoulder Injury

By 90Min
November 13, 2018

Huddersfield Town have released a statement confirming that Terriers' left-back Chris Löwe, will be out until December after suffering a shoulder injury in the 1-1 draw with West Ham.

All was going well for Huddersfield on Saturday as they led West Ham United with half-time beckoning. However, just before the break, Löwe was left stricken on the ground after a challenge with Fabián Balbuena.

Löwe was eventually stretchered off to warm applause by both sets of fans in what looked to be a severe injury. However, a statement from Huddersfield's official website explains that Löwe will not need an operation, which should come as good news to fans and manager David Wagner.


The left-back is "expected to return in December", which will come as a relief to Wagner who will need a full compliment to deal with the busy Christmas period.

Speaking about the unfortunate injury, Wagner said: “Since the beginning of the season he’s been in good form and been so reliable but unfortunately now, he will be out for a number of weeks.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“We will give him all of our support and hope that he comes back as good and as strong as ever. We wish Chris all the best.”

The German defender has been in good form for Huddersfield this season and was named the Town’s Blue & White Foundation Player of the Month for October as a reward for his performances. 

Huddersfield next face a newly-promoted Wolves side who have been impressive this season. Nuno Espírito Santo's side took a point from the Emirates against Arsenal on Sunday, though they easily could have won the match.

