Leicester Starlet Harvey Barnes Forced to Pull Out of England Under-21 Squad With Foot Injury

West Brom loan star Harvey Barnes has been forced to withdraw from Aidy Boothroyd's England Under-21s squad after suffering a foot injury.





Boothroyd's men are set to take on Italy and Denmark in friendlies over the international break, with the Young Lions stepping up their preparations for Euro 2019.



However, Barnes, who has been on loan at the Hawthorns from Premier League side Leicester this season, will play no part in the upcoming matches and will instead return to West Brom for treatment.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Darren Moore's side are expecting Barnes to be fully ready and available for the Championship side's next game against Ipswich Town on 23 November.

Barnes' withdrawal has seen him join the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Dael Fry and Josh Onomah in missing out on Under-21 duty. Crystal Palace's Wan-Bissaka has been ruled out with a shoulder injury whilst Tottenham loanee Josh Onomah is unavailable with a knee problem.



The injuries have depleted Boothroyd's options, particularly in defence, with Bristol City's Lloyd Kelly earning a promotion from the U20s side to help provide cover.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of the games to the official FA website , Boothroyd said: "We've now got two games where we can give everyone a look at what it is we're trying to do for the summer.

"It's nice to have Demarai (Gray) back with us because he's done really well and the competition for places is fantastic now."







He added: "It's great for the group because the standard is so high that it improves our training and everything else and you need that when you want to be successful - you need everybody fighting for a place."