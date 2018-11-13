Pundit Paul Mariner Praises Arsenal Midfielder as the 'Catalyst' of the Gunners' Impressive Form

By 90Min
November 13, 2018

Former Arsenal player and pundit Paul Mariner believes Lucas Torreira should be getting the headlines for the Gunners' impressive start this season.

Unai Emery’s side sit in fifth place and are undefeated in their last 15 games in all competitions – having rescued a draw at home to Wolves last Saturday.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Whilst the likes of Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been lauded in recent weeks, Mariner has chosen to single out the form of Torreira.

Speaking on ESPN FC as quoted by The Express: "He’s been unbelievable, he’s made all the players around him look better.

"It’s a pretty good run but the catalyst has been the young Uruguayan boy Torreira."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Having played in all five of Uruguay’s World Cup games in Russia, the former Sampdoria man has been ever present this term.

After signing for a reported £26.5m fee, the defensive midfield maestro has played an instrumental role under Emery – featuring in every league game, including their recent 1-1 draw against high-flying Liverpool.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

However, it’s not just the 22-year-old that’s caught the eye of many pundits. According to former Arsenal and West Ham defender Matt Upson, Emery’s style of football has also played a part.

The pundit, who’s appeared on Match of the Day 2 and Radio 5 said: "I've seen an identity and the speed in which he's achieved that is very, very quick.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

"He’s come in and had a really big impact on the players, not so much in terms of them tactically or technically, but on their behaviour, the demands and discipline he expects from them.

''They're just a lot more solid, you don't see them drop as much as you used to.''

