Barcelona Winger Malcom Loving Playing Alongside 'Football Alien' Lionel Messi

Barcelona midfielder Malcom has admitted that he is learning so much from playing alongside Lionel Messi, who he described as the best in the world.

The Brazilian winger has endured a tough start to life in Spain, making just five appearances since joining Barcelona this summer. He has been training alongside Messi, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time and has won a total of five Ballon d'Or awards.

David Aliaga/MB Media/GettyImages

In an interview with ESPN, Malcom revealed that he believes he is improving simply by training alongside Messi. He said: "A few minutes before starting the match, in the tunnel, he told me that when he gets the ball he will find me.





"And he does because he's a football alien.

"He's someone who always wants the best for the group. This is why he's the captain and someone who can inspire players to give their best because, coming from someone has five Ballon d'Or awards, you end up doing well and you're motivated to do it."

David Aliaga/MB Media/GettyImages

"For me, he's the best in the world.

"It's difficult to talk about. You never know what he's going to do because he never gives anything away so it's difficult to know which direction he's going to go in.





"Simply by exchanging passes with him, I am learning so much. I want to take advantage of this opportunity to the maximum."

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

He ended by admitting that despite his challenging start to life at the Camp Nou, he has no regrets about choosing Barcelona over Roma last summer. He said: "I was going to Roma and I was very happy.

"Then the opportunity to sign for Barcelona arrived and I did not think twice because it had been my dream since I was a kid. Being here is a dream come true."