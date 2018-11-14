Marco Asensio Shirks Responsibility to Revive Real Madrid Claiming it's Up to the 'More Experienced'

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has denied that is it up to him to reverse his side's fortunes, claiming that the 'more experienced' players must carry the burden of the revival.

After bursting onto the scene in 2016 after prosperous loan spell at Espanyol, Asensio has largely struggled to live up to the lofty expectations at Los Blancos. Despite several high profile showings, he is yet to reach the level of consistency required at such a massive club.



Soccrates Images/GettyImages

This season has been particularly tricky for both club and player, but speaking to Marca, Asensio explained: "I don't see it as a crisis, it is not for me to lead from the front, there are other players that have been at the club for longer, they are more experienced, have a higher status and it is down to them."



With just two goals and three assists to his name, the 22-year-old admitted this season has been his best but rallied against the criticism he's received: "At the moment I'm not standing out but we will make an overall evaluation at the end of the season.

"There have been some criticisms that have not been correct but we know how journalism works here. I am not going to include all but there are some that go out to cause damage."

Asensio also outlined his sympathy for former boss Julen Lopetegui: "Football has been unjust with Lopetegui, during key moments we haven't been clinical or had luck, I don't know how to call it.

Man United "seriously" considering Antonio Conte to replace Jose Mourinho! 😳 https://t.co/X1ZbdhYMrn — 90min (@90min_Football) November 13, 2018

"It was a difficult situation for him due to what happened with the national team, and he lacked luck. Still he has a long career ahead and he will have his fair share of luck."

As for Real Madrid's current regime, the Spanish international proclaimed: "(Under Solari) the results have been better and football is like that. He is our coach now and we will give him our best, we ned to be strong as we have always been in order to get the vicitories."