Real Madrid to Confirm Exequiel Palacios as First January Signing After Copa Libertadores Final

Reigning European champions Real Madrid are set to confirm that they have a deal in place which will see River Plate star Exequiel Palacios become the club's first January signing this season, according to reports.

Recently, Los Blancos have drastically changed their transfer strategy and they are no longer willing to make big money signings to form a squad of Galácticos.

MICHAL CIZEK/GettyImages

Instead, Real Madrid are looking to build for the future under club president Florentino Pérez's new transfer strategy, and Argentine midfielder Palacios is the latest name to appear on his wishlist.





Spanish outlet Marca claim that a deal which will take Palacios to the Santiago Bernabéu until at least 2024 is all but confirmed, with Real Madrid just waiting on the player's signature to officially seal the deal.

The club have supposedly committed just over €20m to the transfer and although River Plate have stalled negotiations for as long as possible, Real Madrid have already put the wheels in motion to announce the agreement as soon as the Copa Libertadores - South America's version of the Champions League - has concluded on 24 November.

One leg of the Copa Libertadores final has already been played in what many have tipped as the biggest club match in Argentine football history.

20-year-old midfielder Palacios featured for the full 90 minutes as River Plate had to come from behind twice to snatch a 2-2 draw at La Bombonera, the home stadium of bitter rivals Boca Juniors.

Amilcar Orfali/GettyImages

The second leg of the Copa Libertadores final, which will be played at River's El Monumental, takes place after the international break.