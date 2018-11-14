Watford Goalkeeper Reveals Early Retirement Plans and Possible Future as a Pastor

Watford's eccentric Brazilian goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has revealed that an early retirement may be on the cards, as well as a change of career.

Despite his reputation for the odd howler, Gomes has enjoyed a long career in the Premier League, appearing over 200 combined times for Tottenham Hotspur and Watford. The Brazilian is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League this season however, with Ben Foster getting the nod in his place.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking to Brazilian journalist Jaeci Carvalho as quoted by Sport Witness, Gomes outlined his plans for the future, and hinted that a change of career could be on the horizon.

“My contract here with Watford ends in the middle of next year. We did not talk about renewal. But in my head, it’s already the last year. It’s not two years, no. Because I want to [stop]. I want to live with my family, I want to live a little longer for God, I think I’ll serve him in some area."

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Gomes' mention of god prompted Carvalho to question whether the goalkeeper could perhaps see himself as a pastor in future.

“That too. I think this is a path, you know? God has prepared some things, he has put some things in my way,” he added.

Although there aren't many footballers who choose to become pastors once they've retired, it wouldn't be the first time that Gomes has done something unorthodox. In May of 2017 the keeper was spotted outside Parliament in his full training gear for no apparent reason.

So @WatfordFC goalkeeper @hdgomes is currently stood outside Parliament looking lost wearing full kit. No idea why pic.twitter.com/85TU25O9jj — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) May 14, 2017

Whenever Gomes does choose to call it a day, the Premier League may not lose a world class footballer, but it will certainly lose a magnificent character.