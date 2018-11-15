Report Reveals 'Truth' Over Andrew Robertson Contract Talks After Recent Speculation

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson will not be entering new contract talks with the Reds at any point this season, contrary to media reports that the Scotland international is in line for a bumper new deal after his impressive rise over the last 12 months.





A Daily Mirror 'exclusive' back in August claimed that Robertson was in line for a 'big pay rise', essentially doubling his wages to £60,000-per-week. The newspaper then ran a similar story on the subject just this week.

However, a report from the Liverpool Echo has now revealed such contract stories to be false as it is said that no contract talks are planned with the Scot this season.

Robertson still has another three-and-a-half years left on his current contract and it is noted that the deal is 'heavily incentivised', meaning that the player is still being financially rewarded by Liverpool even though he is earning a relatively low base salary.

Seemingly briefed by the club, the Echo report also states that Anfield officials do not wish for Robertson to be viewed negatively if persistent speculation about non-existent contract negotiations that isn't followed up by an announcement makes it look as though he is stalling.

MB Media/GettyImages

Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull for around £10m in the summer of 2017. He wasn't immediately a first team regular under Jurgen Klopp, instead playing second fiddle to Alberto Moreno. But when the Spaniard got injured last December, Robertson got his chance.

Robertson started virtually every Premier League and Champions League game in the second half of the season, culminating in a Champions League final appearance against Real Madrid. Just five years earlier he had been playing in the Scottish Third Division with Queen's Park.