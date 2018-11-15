Reports Claim Erik Pieters Would ‘Jump at the Chance’ to Join Newcastle in January

According to The Chronicle, Rafa Benitez may reignite his interest in Stoke City left-back Erik Pieters. The report claims that the Dutch international would most likely ‘jump at the chance’ to join Newcastle in January if given the chance.

Pieters was first linked with Newcastle way back in 2014 and was highly rated by former Chief Scout Graham Carr during his time at PSV and now, having originally missed out on their man, it seems as if Newcastle are ready go back in for him.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

The report says that the Stoke City left-back was someone the Magpies' boss had identified as a target during the most recent summer transfer window.

The Chronicle specifically says: "Benitez tried to sign Pieters on transfer deadline day but the deal ‘hit a brick wall'. The Dutch international remains a Stoke player but with the Potters languishing in mid-table in the Championship, he would likely jump at the chance at rejoining a Premier League club."

Other names linked with the northern club in the same article are: Leighton Baines, Nicolas Tagliafico and Matt Targett. However, considering the previous attempts to sign Pieters, it seems the connections to the Dutchman are the most credible.

At the very least, all this evidently outlines the fact that Newcastle are most certainly looking to bulk up the left back position as soon as possible, perhaps hoping to provide some stiffer competition for first team regular Paul Dummett.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

At 30 years old, Pieters would bring in a valuable wealth of experience to Newcastle. He's played in English football since 2013 and has featured 18 times on the international stage for Holland.

With Newcastle finally kick starting their season with back to back league wins in their last two outings, it seems as if they may be on an upward trajectory. Perhaps a couple of astute transfer signings this January could help them stay afloat in the Premier League once more - Erik Pieters could be a good place to start.