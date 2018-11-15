Sergio Ramos Claims Critics 'Won't Drag Me Down' After Being Whistled at By Real Madrid Fans

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos insists that he relishes being whistled at by fans at the Santiago Bernabéu and that he doesn't take criticism personally even when things aren't going well for club or country.

The 32-year-old centre back is one of the most divisive characters in professional football, with fans seemingly split straight down the middle as to whether they love Ramos or hate him.

But the Spain international is adamant that he can brush off fans' criticism easily, adding that Real Madrid's biggest legends have been jeered by the club's passionate home support at some point in their careers.

"If the Bernabéu has a go at you it's because they think you can give much more," Ramos said, quoted by Marca. "I have seen great legends whistled. If they have whistled me once in 14 years I should be eternally grateful.





"When things go well I don't get carried away and my critics won't drag me down. I don't take it personally."

2018 has been a year filled with criticism for Ramos, which largely started following his clash with Mohamed Salah in the Champions League which left the Egyptian with a shoulder injury that some fans would argue he still hasn't completely recovered from.





Spain's disastrous showing at the World Cup - which could be Ramos' last ever appearance at the finals - then saw the Real Madrid hero come under even more scrutiny.

Things could get even more testing for Ramos and La Roja during the international break as they prepare for a must-win match against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.