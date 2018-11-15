Steven Gerrard Reveals the One Word He'd Use to Describe Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho

Steven Gerrard has lauded under-fire Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho labelling him a "world-class manager" and has described him simply using one word: "winner."

The Rangers boss has never played under Mourinho but was subject to interest from the then Chelsea boss prompting Gerrard to hand in a transfer request in 2005.

But speaking at the film premiere of 'Make Us Dream,' which documents the midfielder's 27 years at Anfield, the Liverpudlian has spoken of his admiration of the Portuguese manager.

"I think of one word: winner. He's a winner," said Gerrard. (as reported in the Telegraph)

"When winners feel that stuff around them is affecting their chances of winning then maybe the behaviour changes.

The Manchester United boss has been subject to intense criticism in the media in recent weeks and has evidently become disgruntled by his pre and post match media duties.

But Gerrard, who divided Liverpool fans with his proposed move to Stamford Bridge initiated by Mourinho, backs the Red Devil's manager to bring further success to Old Trafford.

"I think it's him doing things on purpose, to galvanise and get that siege mentality. It would be foolish to write him off.

"He's still a world-class manager and he's already won things at United. It wouldn't surprise me if he won more trophies at United," added the 38-year-old.

Gerrard is currently enjoying life in Scotland since taking his first managerial appointment at the start of the season, and has guided the Glasgow side to seven wins in 12 matches.

Rangers are third in the Scottish Premiership, two points behind Celtic, having thrashed Motherwell 7-1 last Sunday and are in contention to qualify from their Europa League group.