West Ham Ready to 'Resist All Offers' for Wantaway Striker Marko Arnautovic in January

By 90Min
November 15, 2018

West Ham have reportedly decided against the sale of striker Marko Arnautovic in January, after the Austrian striker this week stated that it might be the right time in his career to move on. 

Austria international Arnautovic, 29, has been in impressive form so far this season, scoring five goals in ten Premier League starts as the Hammers have overcome a difficult start to sit 13th in the table.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

His form has led to the resurfacing of transfer speculation surrounding the forward, and he told Austrian media this week that although he is happy at West Ham, it may be the right time in his career to move to a bigger club.

But in a further update to the developing situation, the Daily Star now claim that West Ham have categorically decided against the sale of the talismanic forward, and will 'resist' any January offers that come in for him.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

While no potential suitors have been named, the report expands on rumoured Manchester United interest in the summer, claiming that United made 'tentative' enquiries about his availability, but were told he was not for sale, and decided against a bid.

Leading a front three of himself, Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko, Arnautovic has caught a number of flattering glances so far this season, so it would come as no surprise to see the Hammers' resolve put to the test in a couple of months.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

West Ham face league leaders Manchester City when Premier League duty resumes after the international break, looking to build on a quietly promising start to Manuel Pellegrini's time in charge.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)