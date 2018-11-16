Joshua Kimmich States Leverkusen Star Kai Havertz Would Be Perfect Fit for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has spoken of his admiration for Bayer Leverkusen youngster Kai Havertz, and believes the attacking midfielder would be a perfect fit for the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Despite being just 19 years old, Havertz is a regular for Leverkusen and is the focal point of their attack. The German has scored six times and added five assists in all competitions this season. and made his full Germany debut against Russia on Thursday, setting up the third goal in a 3-0 victory.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Speaking to reporters as quoted by AS, Kimmich made his thoughts on Havertz very clear. "I cannot buy him, but Kai Havertz is a player who would suit us well," the Bayern defender insisted.

Kimmich wasn't the only one who had praise for Havertz's performance though, with Germany boss Joachim Löw singling out the youngster for special praise after the win over Russia.

"He impressed me. He is very secure on the ball and has good positioning going forward.

"When he gets the ball, he always tries to bring the ball forward. You can see that in training as well."

Should Bayern Munich sign Kai Havertz?



Here's what Joshua Kimmich has to say. pic.twitter.com/K7xpCZkL0P — DW Sports (@dw_sports) November 16, 2018

Despite their comfortable win over Russia, Germany are on the brink of relegation from their UEFA Nations League group. They face the Netherlands in Gelsenkirchen on Monday and anything but a victory will see the four time World champions relegated from their group.