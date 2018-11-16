Report Reveals the Huge Financial Impact of Manchester United's Signing of Unsettled Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez arrived at Manchester United in January on a huge salary, and a report has revealed that huge financial impact which Sanchez's signing has had on the club.

With his contract running down with Arsenal, Sanchez moved to United in exchange for Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Manchester City had also been interested in the Chilean, but United won the race for his signature and many believed that Sanchez's signing would hugely improve Jose Mourinho's side. However, he has netted just four goals in 27 appearances for his new club.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

According to The Telegraph, United's wage bill has risen a staggering 10.2 per cent since Sanchez's arrival at the club. The club have also signed the likes of Fred and Diogo Dalot, but Sanchez's huge contract is the primary reason for this increase.

He is said to earn a minimum of £350,000 per week, which can rise to £500,000 per week as a result of bonuses and image rights payments. As a result, United's wage bill rose to £77m during the latest financial quarter.

However, many fans claim that Sanchez is not justifying his astronomical salary. He has been guilty of several disappointing performances and was even dropped for United's crucial derby with Manchester City on Sunday.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

According to The Sun, Sanchez was furious at failing to make the starting lineup for the match, which United lost 3-1. When the squad returned to the dressing room after the defeat, Sanchez reportedly threw his boots at the ground and openly criticised the performance of the team's defence, with Mourinho's defensive tactics also said to have frustrated the winger.

His negative mood is also believed to have carried over to his international duty, with Chilean outlet La Tercera stating that Sanchez was sat in silence on a training pitch for over an hour, whilst his teammates played a nearby game of football tennis.

He was eventually convinced to join in with his teammates, but many of the Chile squad described his behaviour as strange.

Jam Media/GettyImages

A source close to Sanchez is also said to have admitted the 29-year-old is considering his options for the future. The source said: "He is totally fed up and at the end of his tether with Mourinho. He knows he can’t leave right now but is in talks with his agent about what they can do to try and sort the situation out."