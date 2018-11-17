Falcao 'Offers Himself to Real Madrid' in Attempt to Escape Problems at Monaco

Monaco forward Radamel Falcao has offered himself to La Liga giants Real Madrid, as he attempts to escape what looks to be a sinking ship under Thierry Henry.

Monaco currently sit in a lowly 19th position in the Ligue 1 table, and haven't seen the usual new manager bounce since hiring Arsenal legend Henry as manager - drawing once and losing the other three matches since he took charge.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

According to Marca, Falcao and his agent Jorge Mendes are aware that the situation in Monaco is no longer suitable for the player - the club's president was recently arrested on suspicion of corruption - and as a result he's been offered to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are still looking to strengthen their attacking options after coming off the back of a well publicised goal drought.

While Falcao could certainly offer Real some added firepower, it's understood that the move isn't looked upon kindly by some members of the Real board, who believe the club should continue with their policy of signing young and talented players.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Falcao, who is fast approaching his 33rd birthday, doesn't fit in with their view of what Real's future should look like.

Should a permanent move to Madrid not materialise for the Colombian, a loan deal is plausible and could work for both parties - Monaco no longer have the financial capability to pay players like Falcao who are on high wages and Real wouldn't have to commit to a long term deal with a player whose best years may well be behind him.