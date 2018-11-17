Journalist Claims 'No Agreement Is in Place' Between Bayern Munich & Arsenal for Aaron Ramsey

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed that there is no agreement in place between Bayern Munich and Arsenal over the transfer of Aaron Ramsey.

The 27-year-old's contract at the Emirates Stadium is set to expire at the end of this season, with both the Bundesliga side and Paris Saint-Germain linked with the Welsh international.

Despite recent speculation regarding a proposed move to Bayern Munich, Falk has confirmed, via his official Twitter account, that no deal has been agreed between Die Roten and the Gunners.

Of course, Bayern would not need to approach Arsenal to sign Ramsey from January 1st so long as he doesn't sign a new deal, as foreign clubs are allowed to approach players within the last six months of their contract. Recent reports have suggested that Bayern would look to seal a pre-contract agreement with the player with a view to signing him for nothing in the summer.

Ramsey has featured 16 times in all competitions this season, scoring once and providing four assists under new manager Unai Emery, although with no sign of a new contract being agreed between himself and Arsenal, it looks as if this could be his final year at the club.

The midfielder has been with the north London side since 2008 having left boyhood club Cardiff City for £5.76m, and has gone on to make 347 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 47 goals.

Should Ramsey leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the campaign, he will follow in the footsteps of midfielder Jack Wilshere, who did the same at the end of the 2017/18 season, before signing a deal to remain in London with West Ham United.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Arsenal have made a promising start to the season under Emery, and are only three points behind bitter rivals Tottenham in the Premier League, who currently sit in fourth place with 27 points.