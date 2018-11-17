Mo Salah Hilariously Responds to Fan Who Wanted to Leave Egypt Clash Early to Complete Homework

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has won the hearts of fans across the world once again after brilliantly responding to a picture of a young Egypt fan who was attending their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Tunisia.

The picture was shared on social media of a young girl who was holding a sign directed towards the former Chelsea and Roma star.

It read: "Salah please score, I want to go home. I have homework."

Salah did score during the match, but he left it late to ensure Egypt moved level on points with Tunisia at the top of their AFCON qualifying group.

After the match, the Liverpool took to social media to respond to the young fan in the picture, comically apologising for only scoring a last minute winner, adding that he hopes the child's teacher understands why her homework might be late.

"I really tried to let you go home early, and sorry to have kept you here until the last minute," Salah wrote on Twitter. "I hope your teacher tomorrow understands the situation."

I really tried to let you go home early, and sorry to have kept you here until the last minute. I hope your teacher tomorrow understands the situation. 🤣 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) November 16, 2018

It had looked like Egypt would be left six points adrift of Tunisia when Naim Sliti put the visitors in front, but goals from Mahmoud Hassan and Bahar El Mohamedy quickly turned things around for the Pharaohs.

Sliti scored his second of the match to bring Tunisia back on level terms, but Salah popped up in the last few minutes to score a stunning winner, delicately chipping the ball over goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha.

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

Egypt and Tunisia are now level on 12 points in Group J, ahead of Swaziland (also known as Eswatini) and Niger who sit on one point apiece. Both sides have the highest points tally across all 12 qualifying groups.